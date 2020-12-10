Dolphins have a blast as trainers blow bubbles at Georgia Aquarium

Dolphins had the time of their lives at the Georgia Aquarium recently when trainers treated them to a special bubble display.

Footage shared by Georgia Aquarium on Dec. 4 shows two of its resident dolphins having a blast chasing after the bubbles, clicking and squeaking in delight.

“Isn’t this the cutest thing ever? Our trainers use a variety of enrichment items with our dolphins – bubbles seem to be a crowd favorite,” the aquarium said on Facebook.

Dolphins have a wide range of vocalizations, including whistles, grunts, trills, squeaks and moans that they use to communicate in order to hunt efficiently, raise young and guard against predators, according to the aquarium's website.

Common bottlenose dolphins are well-known for their acrobatic stunts and social behavior, and you can see them in action at the Georgia Aquarium's "Dive into the World of Dolphins" show.

Get ticekts and learn more by visiting GeorgiaAquarium.org.

