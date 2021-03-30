DOJ: Man in custody in Orlando for Capitol riot involvement

A man is in custody in Orlando for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year, authorities say.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 35 on Tuesday that Arthur Jackman was arrested Tuesday in relation to the Capitol riot.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after.

They said that Jackman is in custody in Orlando. The Department of Justice website said that he faces the following charges:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Engage in Disruptive and Disorderly Conduct

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 that Jackman is married to an Orange County Sheriff's deputy. She has worked with the agency since May 2015 and was said to be at work on the day of the Capitol riot.

"The FBI has told OCSO there is no evidence or indication that she had anything to do with the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 or is a member of any extremist organization," they added.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, with at least 20 of them from Florida. Authorities continue to identify and arrest others.

