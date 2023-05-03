Expand / Collapse search
Dogs are dying at Fulton County Animal Services, homes needed

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Sick dog at Fulton County Animal Services

FULTON COUNTY - Dogs are dying from the flu at the Fulton County Animal Services and homes are needed desperately or FCAS says it will be facing difficult euthanasia decisions.

According to FCAS, the dogs that have been exposed to the flu are getting worse and are not responding to treatment quickly.

Some dogs have already died and the shelter does not have space to properly isolate sick animals.

FCAS says it must get 150 dogs out of the shelters and into homes in the next days, specifically 65 dogs house at LifeLine Midtown shelter.

Animal Services says it needs the community's help to prevent more animals from dying.

If you can adopt or foster, please just come to LifeLine Midtown (981 Howell Mill Rd, open 7 days a week) or Fulton County Animal Services (860 Marietta Blvd NW, open every day but Wednesday). No appointment is needed and all dog adoption fees are waived right now thanks to an anonymous.