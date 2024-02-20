Dog killed in overnight Pickens County house fire

article

Authorities in Pickens County are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a home that killed a dog on Monday.

The flames sparked shortly after midnight Monday at a home on Carver Mill Road.

Fire crews say the blaze started in the garage before quickly spreading into the home.

After making sure that the occupants were out of the building, firefighters started fighting the flames. Officials say it took 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Units remained at the home for hours looking for hot spots and ensuring the fire didn't restart.

Sadly, one of two dogs that lived in the home was killed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.