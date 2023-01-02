Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta.

Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area.

Animal Services recommends pet owners monitor their own dogs for symptoms like coughing, sneezing nasal discharge, and difficulty breathing.

If you believe your pet is showing symptoms, keep them isolated from other dogs for 28 days and contact your veterinarian.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence of canine influenza spreading from dogs to people to date and no reported case of a human infected with the dog flu worldwide.

Most dogs recover from the virus within 2 to 3 weeks, however it could lead to more severe illness and pneumonia.

You can learn more about the dog flu here.