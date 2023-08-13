Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County

Dog abandoned at Pittsburgh airport after owner learns it needs crate to fly

By Adam Sabes
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX News

Burglar takes break from robbing home to cozy up with family dog

A suspected San Diego bike thief was seen pausing his alleged crime to pet and cuddle with the victim’s friendly dog. (San Diego Police Department)

Police in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rescued a dog left behind at an airport after its owner learned they couldn't board the flight without a crate.

The Allegheny County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the dog was discovered by officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on August 4 at around 5:30 a.m., stating that the dog was found unattended in a stroller.

After locating a microchip on the dog, multiple attempts to reach the owner by phone were unsuccessful, police said.

An investigation revealed that the dog's owner was told by the airline that the dog needed to be in a crate to fly.

MICHIGAN WOMAN CHARGED WITH PERFORMING SEX ACT ON DOG, CAUGHT BY EX-BOYFRIEND

ab3eeb80-

The Allegheny County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the dog was discovered by officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on August 4 at around 5:30 a.m., stating that the dog was found unattended in a stroller. (Allegheny County Po

Expand

At that point, officials say that the woman ditched the dog near the airport's short-term parking and proceeded to board a flight.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, officials said the dog is a licensed French bulldog.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are expecting an animal abandonment charge to be filed.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.