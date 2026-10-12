DNA testing solves 1997 missing woman case in Conyers

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The Brief Human remains found near Christian Circle in 2016 have been identified as Tammy Fortson. Fortson disappeared from the Fox Chase Court area in 1997 before the case went cold. Advanced DNA testing in July confirmed her identity, bringing answers after nearly three decades.



The Conyers Police Department has positively identified human remains found in 2016 as Tammy Fortson, a woman who went missing nearly three decades ago.

What we know:

Tammy Fortson was reported missing in 1997 from the Fox Chase Court area.

Skeletal remains were discovered near Christian Circle in 2016, an area believed to be one of the last places she was seen.

In 2024, Lieutenant Hinds took over the case and coordinated additional DNA testing with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

DNA analysis determined the remains were approximately 104 million times more likely to be the child of Fortson's mother than an unrelated person, leading the medical examiner to make a positive identification in July.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the exact cause or circumstances surrounding Fortson's death.

Detectives are continuing to seek leads to determine how she died and who may be responsible.

Timeline:

1997: Tammy Fortson is reported missing from the Fox Chase Court area.

2016: Skeletal remains are discovered near Christian Circle.

2019: Portions of the remains are sent for advanced DNA testing.

2024: Lieutenant Hinds is assigned the case and orders further forensic testing.

July: The medical examiner officially identifies the remains as Fortson.

What you can do:

The death investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 470-426-4294.