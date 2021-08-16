Expand / Collapse search
Dixie Fire expands as containment remains at 31%

By KTVU Staff
Published 
California
Dixie Fire continues to expand as containment remains at 31%

The Dixie Fire continued to expand after burning for more than a month. Firefighters kept the fire at 31% contained since Thursday night.

The Dixie Fire continues to expand after a month of burning, burning close to 570,000 Acres across four counties as of Monday, according to Cal Fire

The fire burned 17,280 additional acres overnight but Cal Fire officials said the fire teams kept the fire 31% contained since Thursday night. 

The heavy smoke layer slowed down fire activity overnight, according to firefighters, but the triple-digit temperature and high wind speed may threaten efforts to contain the fire. 

Smoke from wildfires led air quality monitors in the Bay Area to extend an advisory about smoke and hazy skies through Monday.

A cause of the fire, which erupted on July 16, is under investigation. PG&E has told officials that its equipment possibly ignited the flames.

The fire has not been blamed for any injuries, but it has destroyed 1,173 structures, Cal Fire said. The historic town of Greenville was one community that was heavily damaged by the fire.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif. 