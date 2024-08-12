District attorney warns of scam targeting metro Atlanta defendants

article

Cobb County's district attorney is sounding the alarm on a new scam targeting metro Atlanta defendants and attorneys.

District Attorney Flynn D. Broad Jr. says fraudsters are posing as a prosecutor from his office and asking for money.

"Attorneys and their clients should be suspicious of emails asking for money to pay court costs and fines in exchange for closing a case and record expungement," said Broady. "Please verify the authenticity of these emails before sending any payment, as these fraudsters claim to be from my office and claim they were acting with authority from Cobb Superior Court Judges."

Officials say that prosecutors do not solicit payments through email and will never ask for money to close a case.

If you receive one of these emails, file a report with your local law enforcement agency.