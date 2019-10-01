District Attorney criticizes proposed budget cuts to GBI forensic unit

A budget cut proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp is being met with pushback by law enforcement.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is concerned the changes in the budget could put a strain on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency processes rape kits and other evidence.

In an attempt to meet the governor's request, the GBI has proposed eliminating five positions in forensic scientific services this year and another 11 in 2020.

Howard fears the cuts will have a negative ripple effect on solving rape cases.

"To turn around the next year and remove the very employees who would test those kits, it seems to me that that's a really cruel and unnecessary joke upon the women of this state," Howard said.

In a statement to FOX 5, the GBI says it has not made any cuts to the budget and that the budget is in "the final stages of being finalized."