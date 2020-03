article

Walt Disney World said the animal care team at Disney's Animal Kingdom has welcomed in a new female Hartmann's mountain zebra foal to the herd.

They said zebra weighs about 65 pounds and was born to mom Heidi.

(Disney)

Within a few minutes, the zebra was up and moving just a few minutes after her birth.

(Disney)

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.