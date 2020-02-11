Disneyland increases some ticket prices, launches five-tier system

article

Your trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth,” could even get even more expensive, as Disneyland officials announced some price increases Tuesday.

This comes the same day Disney World raised the prices on some of its annual pass deals.

RELATED: Disney World raises prices on annual passes

In addition, Disneyland launched an expanded tiered scheduled ticket system.

Prices for Tier 1, which is the price for one-day at a single park remains priced at $104. Prices for the other Tiers are now:

• Tier 2 - $114

• Tier 3 - $124

• Tier 4 - $139

• Tier 5 - $154

For adults, one-day park hopper passes under the new Tier system are now:

Advertisement

• Tier 1- $159

• Tier 2 - $169

• Tier 3 - $179

• Tier 4 - $194

• Tier 5 - $209

For those who wish to stay longer, you can now expect to pay more for that extra time.

Prices for Disneyland tickets for multiple days are now priced as the following:

Two-day

• Single park - $235, up from $225

• Park hopper - $290, up from $280

Three- day

• Single park - $310, up from $300

• Park hopper - $365, up from $355

Four-day

• Single park - $340, up from $325

• Park hopper - $395, up from $380

Five-day

• Single park - $360, up from $340

• Park hopper - $415, up from $395

Those wanting annual passes can also expect a price increase.

The Flex Annual Passport increased from $599 to $649. The Premier Pass, which allows parkgoers to attend both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida is now $2,119 plus tax, which is up from $2099.

For Southern California residents, the California Passport is no longer for sale, according to the Disneyland website. Annual passes are now priced at:

• SoCal Select - $419, up from $399

• Deluxe Passport - $829, up from $799

• Signature Passport - $1,199 up from $1,149

• Signature Plus Passport - $1,449, up from $1399

All price changes are effective as of Feb. 11, the Disneyland website said.

