Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until WED 11:30 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
2
Special Weather Statement
until WED 5:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County

Disney World releases hours through the end of March

By Michael Hollan
Published 
Disney
FOX Business

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World just revealed its winter operating schedule, which will see the reopening of at least one of its water parks.

Photo from Walt Disney World (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Theme park fans are likely hoping that 2021 is a better year than 2020, which saw major parks around the country closing their doors for several months. While some parks have reopened, they are still operating on altered schedules due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney World revealed its operating hours through the end of March on its website. This schedule also includes the reopening of Blizzard Beach in early March.

During the months of February and March, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Epcot, meanwhile, will open at 11 a.m. and then close at 7 p.m. during that same time period.

Similarly, Hollywood Studios will also close at 7 p.m., although it will be opening an hour earlier than Epcot at 10 a.m. The Animal Kingdom will operate from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. during these months as well.

The Blizzard Beach water park will reopen on March 7 and will operate from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Fox News previously reported that Blizzard Beach would be reopening almost one full year after it originally closed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

When Disney World reopened in July with reduced capacity, both its Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks remained closed. According to a post on Disney Park's Blog, however, a reopening date has been set for at least one of the sites.

According to Disney, Blizzard Beach is a water park designed to look like a ski resort. The story behind the park is that a freak snowstorm inspired local Floridians to build a ski resort decades ago. When the weather warmed up again, the ski resort was turned into a water park.

College coach among those offering wheelchair ramp for paralyzed man

Less than 24 hours after FOX6 News shared the story of Jocqese Carter, shot 11 times and left paralyzed in October, offers to donate the critical wheelchair ramp came pouring in from generous viewers.