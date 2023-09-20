'Disney On Ice' stars visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Disney’s most famous characters are back in Atlanta this week, as "Disney On Ice" transforms State Farm Arena into a "frozen" wonderland. But before Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the gang hit the ice downtown, they spent this morning making wishes come true at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — and we were there to capture the magic live on Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, Feld Entertainment hosted a "sneak peek" screening of "Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars" at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital, welcoming young patients and their families for a first look at the new show. "Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars" features some of the most popular characters from the company’s legendary canon of hit films, including the stars of "Frozen 2," the Madrigal family of "Encanto," "Aladdin", and — of course — several classic Disney princesses.

Along with presenting the special screening, Feld Entertainment also donated $5,000 to support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta during this morning’s event.

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars will run at State Farm Arena from Wednesday through Saturday (Sept. 23), and then at Duluth’s Gas South Arena from Thursday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct 1. For information on showtimes and tickets, click here.