Director opens new film studio on Atlanta BeltLine

It's no secret that Atlanta has become a Mecca for creating blockbuster hits.

Film director Mann Robinson is opening a 20,000-square-foot studio on the Atlanta BeltLine to assist with creating magic.

"Right in the middle of Atlanta. Next to the BeltLine in a black building. And all the rest of it falls into place," Robinson says.

From Detroit to Atlanta, and from music to movies, Robinson is well on his way to being a household name.

His new facility is a large full-service studio - a one-stop shop for everything needed for production including props, equipment, and crew.

But filmmaking wasn't his first stop in the entertainment industry.

"I chose directing because there's no age limit to it," Robinson says. "Coming from music, they stop you at a certain age, plus you kind of stop having stuff to rap about. But with film, you can go on forever. So many stories. Like these pictures on the wall. So many memories that can be turned into a film."

Not only has Robinson been busy with his own productions, but he's also helping those who want to break out in the film industry.

When the pandemic first started, he wrote a book to educate up-and-coming filmmakers.

"Even though I went to school, I taught myself a lot of this by going on Youtube. As I looked back I didn't recall anything that I've ever seen that a Black filmmaker might have," he said. "We can learn how to shoot and all that but there's certain things we have to kick the door down. So I decided to write a book about it."

Robinson will hold a hiring event and casting call on July 18 and 19 with dozens of opportunities available both in front of and behind the camera.

"New actors, experienced actors, crew, DP, PA - any type of film position - writers, editors," he said.

Robinson works with known actors like Vivica A. Fox, Darius McCrary, Clifton Powell, and more, but he says the ultimate goal is to inspire others.

"The bigger picture is to be global - a household name. Let's be responsible for putting a lot of people in the film industry," he said. "People who are scared, who say 'I don't know what to do.' Don't be scared. This is how you do it. This is not just for Mann Robinson. It's for everybody. For the culture."

