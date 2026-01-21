Dillard's at Mall of Georgia catches fire

The Brief Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at the Mall of Georgia on Wednesday night. The fire was outside the Dillard's department store. No one was reportedly injured.



Crews responded to the Mall of Georgia on Wednesday night for a fire at a department store.

What we know:

Firefighters extinguished a fire at the Dillard’s in the mall and are working to clear smoke from the building, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, and most of the damage was on the exterior wall.

No damage was evaluated to the interior of the store.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating what may have caused the flames or whether charges are warranted.