DEW Garita: Red Lobster launches a Mountain Dew cocktail

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:02 PM EDT until SAT 11:24 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
21
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:39 AM EDT until THU 9:45 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:45 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Butts County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:45 AM EDT, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:34 AM EDT until THU 9:45 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:17 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:27 AM EDT until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:27 PM EDT until SUN 10:38 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:50 AM EDT until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:02 AM EDT until THU 2:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 AM EDT until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

DEW Garita: Red Lobster launches a Mountain Dew cocktail

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Food-drink
FOX TV Digital Team

DEW Garita: Red Lobster launches a Mountain Dew cocktail

The cocktail made with a “top-secret recipe” will be available for order at select Red Lobster restaurants starting in September.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Red Lobster and PepsiCo are teaming up to provide customers with new ways to enjoy their seafood with a variety of beverages. The duo will create a variety of new menu items, starting with the DEW Garita — a Mountain Dew cocktail.

Created to pair with Red Lobster’s iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the cocktail made with a “top-secret recipe” will be available for order at select Red Lobster restaurants starting in September and will be available nationwide by the end of the year.

“Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities,” said Nelson Griffin, Red Lobster’s Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, in a statement. “The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come.”

The collaboration is more than just a fun, creative project for the two brands. Red Lobster and PepsiCo both have a passion for sustainability and aim to create a “more environmentally-friendly experience” for guests. As partners with The Ocean Conservancy and The Trash Free Seas Alliance, both companies want to leverage their relationship to encourage and incorporate more sustainable packaging and distribution methods in the future.

Fans can follow @RedLobster and @PepsiCo on social media for more information on the new relationship and upcoming offers, including when a DEW Garita will be available at a nearby location.