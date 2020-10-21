Expand / Collapse search
Detroit man charged with assault, torture of pregnant girlfriend

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 30-year-old man from Detroit is facing multiple charges after authorities say he attacked his pregnant girlfriend, which resulted in the death of her unborn baby. 

Police say the attack happened the evening of Oct. 16 at a home in the 8830 block of Rosemont in Detroit, which is near Joy and Southfield roads. 

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges Billy Cromer grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, choking her and repeatedly punched her in the stomach and the head. He's also alleged to have made her swallow several unknown pills. 

Authorities say the woman attempted to cover her stomach during the attack to protect her baby. Cromer eventually took her to a hospital later that night. 

The next day, authorities say the baby died. No further details are being released as authorities are investigating the homicide of the infant. 

Meanwhile, Cromer has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, torture and felonious assault. 

“This office has been presented with well over 30,000 domestic violence warrants in just the last five years. I can unequivocally say that alleged facts on this case are among the worst I have seen. Domestic violence is ever-present, it is tragic, it is real, it is tremendously disturbing, and it has to be taken much more seriously by society," Prosecutor Worthy said in a press release announcing the charges. 

Cromer has been arraigned and was given a cash bond of $750,000.

He's due in court again Nov. 2. 