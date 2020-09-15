Detectives worried for missing Atlanta teen's safety

article

Atlanta detectives need your help finding a girl who ran away from her home Monday afternoon.

Officials told FOX 5 Marlowe Hurst was last seen on Monday around 1 p.m. on the 700 block of Greenhaven Drive after getting in a fight with her mother.

Police say Hurst suffers from bipolar disorder, depression, PTSD, and is known to hear voices and talk to herself. The young girl has also threatened to harm herself days before.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Hurst is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 186 pounds. She has brown eyes and black braids.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with animals on it and black tennis shoes.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help police, please call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.