Missing 15-year-old boy last seen at Gwinnett County hotel, police say

Gwinnett County police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing after walking away from a local hotel without any shoes.

Officials say 15-year-old Demond Alexander was staying at the County Inn & Suites by Radisson on the 5900 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Alexander's mother told police the teen went to the lobby of the hotel to get coffee around 11 p.m. on Thursday and never came back. He left without his shoes or jacket.

Investigators described the missing teen as around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. His mother says he has a medical condition that makes him unable to be left alone for long.

Alexander is believed to be wearing a light-colored shirt seen in a photo provided by police.

If you have any information about where Alexander could be, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.