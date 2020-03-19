'Deputy' stars talk filming, food in New Mexico

The FOX hit “Deputy” takes place in sun-drenched Los Angeles County – but the show actually has some strong ties to the South.

“We shot the pilot here in Atlanta,” remembered series star Shane Paul McGhie, during a recent stop at the annual SCAD aTVfest. After the pilot, however, cast and crew packed up for New Mexico, a shooting location which provides the stars with some very tasty dinner options. But more than the food, star Danielle Moné Truitt says it’s the work that she finds nourishing.

"Talking about real issues that happen in the world, and being able to play a Black female deputy is really, really awesome,” she says. “And putting those kind positive images out into the world is important."



