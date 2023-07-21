Deputy shoots driver after attempted traffic stop, pursuit in Bibb County

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting by a Bibb County deputy after an attempted traffic stop that left a man hospitalized late Thursday night.

Officials say at around 11:21 p.m., a Bibb County deputy tried to pull over a silver four-door sedan on Log Cabin Drive when he noticed the vehicle had an equipment violation.

Instead of stopping, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old Anthony Glenn Foster drove off, leading to a pursuit that ended on Mumford Road near the Case Street intersection.

There, officials say Foster backed into the deputy's patrol vehicle and then drove at another deputy. That deputy fired multiple shots, hitting Foster.

Medics rushed Foster to a local hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators say Foster is currently wanted in the county for driving with a suspended or revoked license, DUI, reckless driving, driving without a license, and equipment violations. The vehicle he was driving had no active registration and was not insured, officials say.

Along with the GBI's investigation of the shooting, the Bibb County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Office will conduct its own internal investigation.