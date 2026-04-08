Deputy shoots armed robbery suspect after chase; 3 others arrested

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The Brief Clayton County deputies shot an armed robbery suspect during a confrontation beneath the airport runway tunnel Tuesday night. Four suspects were taken into custody following a high-speed chase and a PIT maneuver on Interstate 285. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an independent probe into the deputy-involved shooting.



A suspected armed robber was shot by a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy following a pursuit late Tuesday evening.

What we know:

It began around 8:48 p.m. as officers were responding to a report of an armed robbery on Taylor Road. According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, multiple gunmen armed with assault rifle-style rifles held up a person, stealing a cell phone and a firearm.

A bulletin was issued for a "distinctive" orange Kia, which deputies say was later spotted along Old National Highway near the Fulton County line. When the driver refused to stop, deputies say a high-speed pursuit began. Deputies used a PIT maneuver to disable the car on Interstate 285 East, where four suspects tried to run away. During the encounter, a deputy shot one suspect in the arm and leg, the sheriff said in a statement.

That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This image shows law enforcement responding to an officer-involved shooting along I-285 East beneath the airport runway tunnel on April 7, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Four suspects were taken into custody: Monterrian Stone and Ranardo Goodwin, both 18; Deshante Martez Phillips, 28; and a 14-year-old.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which of the four suspects was shot or the specific actions that led to the use of force.

The condition of the victim of the original armed robbery has not been released.

It was not clear which one of the four individuals named by deputies was the person who was shot.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the probe into the use of force.

Once the shooting investigation is finished, the suspects will be turned over to Clayton County police for the armed robbery case.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also reviewing the department’s policies and procedures.