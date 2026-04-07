DeKalb County immigrant communities 'afraid' after federal stops

The Brief Community activist Feven Glover warns that federal agents are targeting African immigrant neighborhoods across metro Atlanta. Local residents and business owners report living in fear as agents search areas with high populations of Somali and Ethiopian immigrants. Glover is calling for more legal resources and translators to help asylum seekers understand their rights before they face deportation.



Federal agents are reportedly targeting African immigrant communities in metro Atlanta, sparking widespread fear among residents and business owners in DeKalb County.

Activist claims African immigrants targeted

What we know:

Community activist Feven Glover says federal enforcement actions are no longer limited to Hispanic communities but are now heavily impacting African and Ethiopian neighborhoods in the Atlanta area.

Residents in DeKalb County report a visible presence of federal agents, leaving many business owners and families afraid to speak publicly.

Many of those affected are asylum seekers who may not have legal representation or the ability to communicate with officials.

FOX 5 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but the agency has not yet responded.

Unanswered questions regarding DHS actions

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear exactly which federal agencies are conducting these operations or the specific nature of their investigations.

The Department of Homeland Security has not confirmed the number of people detained or whether these actions are part of a broader national initiative.

Additionally, officials have not addressed claims regarding the lack of translators provided to those in custody.

Immigrants describe atmosphere of fear

What they're saying:

"Honestly, we feel discriminated against," said Rasheed, a metro Atlanta resident with family from Somalia. "It ain’t right. I’m glad that we have some kind of comradery between the people, but it ain’t right."

Feven Glover emphasized the lack of support for these groups, stating, "Not only in Atlanta but everywhere in the United States, they are being overlooked, not represented and ignored. I just feel that we should at least give communities the opportunity to represent legally and fund themselves."

Glover also highlighted a critical need for due process, saying, "I think isn’t it fair to speak up and say at least have them the opportunity to have lawyers, to give them the right translators so they can understand what they’re signing before they get detained or deported."

Local impact on DeKalb County businesses

Local perspective:

The tension is particularly high in DeKalb County, where many African immigrants have established homes and businesses.

FOX 5 reporter Larry Spruill spoke with several business owners who declined to go on camera due to fear of retaliation or deportation.

Activists argue that regardless of documentation status, these individuals are vital members of the local economy who deserve the right to make a living without constant fear.

Resources for immigrant families

What you can do:

Glover says there is an urgent need for volunteers and professional translators to assist those being detained.

She is currently working with lawyers in Houston to bridge the gap in legal services.

Those looking to provide support or legal aid can contact local immigrant advocacy groups for more information on how to help.