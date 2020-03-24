Deputy reads book online for kids stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is going above and beyond the call of duty to help families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"With many of us becoming home school teachers and digital employees, our lives are definitely different now than they ever have been," the sheriff's office said on Facebook Tuesday morning, sharing a video of a deputy reading a book.

In the video, one deputy said after seeing videos of teachers virtually reading to their students, the sheriff's office thought it would be fun to read to children from a patrol car.

"With the rainy weather we have been having lately, we thought 'Splat the Cat, The Rain is a Pain' would be a suitable choice."

