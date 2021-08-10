Expand / Collapse search

Deputy involved in Whitfield County shooting OK, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy in North Georgia is OK after being involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning. 

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe.

