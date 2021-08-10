Deputy involved in Whitfield County shooting OK, officials say
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy in North Georgia is OK after being involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning.
The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
