Deputy fatally shoots 77-year-old Middle Georgia man armed with shotgun, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a deputy shot and killed and man armed with a shotgun during an alleged domestic disturbance at a home in Baldwin County.

The man, 77-year-old Tommie Gilmore, allegedly pointed a shotgun at a deputy who entered the home on Saturday at around midnight.

Multiple domestic disturbance reports came in at around 11:31 p.m. Friday to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. A deputy went to the home on Union Hill Church Road in Milledgeville.

The GBI said the deputy told Gilmore to drop the gun before shooting him inside the man's home. Gilmore died at the hospital, officials said.

GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Gilmore.