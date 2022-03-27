Murray County deputies work to ID gas station robbery armed suspect

article

Deputies in northwest Georgia are seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify and located an armed robbery suspect.

Authorities were called to investigate an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station located at 2667 Old Hwy. 441 in Murray County on March 25.

The suspect went into the gas station Friday night and held two employees at gun point, investigators said. The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The masked suspect left the scene in a dark-colored sedan and drove toward Hwy. 282.

Officials described the suspect as a male wearing a black Levi's hoodie, with a ski mask, black sweatpants, and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the incident should contact the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

