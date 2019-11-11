Deputies: Vehicle stolen in Morgan County home invasion

Deputies in Morgan County are searching for a stolen vehicle connected to a home invasion Monday morning.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the home invasion happened off of Parks Mill Road outside of Buckhead.

During the home invasion, a homeowner was injured and a vehicle was stolen, officials said.

Law enforcement described the stolen vehicle as a white 1996 Lexus GS300 with reddish primer damage to its passenger side door.

The vehicle was last seen occupied by two men driving eastbound near the Interstate 20 Buckhead exit.

Deputies say if you see the vehicle, please call 911, as the suspects are considered dangerous.