Deputies: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust

article

A traffic stop in Clayton County ended with the discovery of hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs, officials said.

Deputies pulled over a 2019 white Dodge Ram rental truck Friday night after they noticed it failed to stay in one lane on Interstate 285 near Forest Parkway.

After being pulled over, deputies called a Clayton County K-9, who officials say "made a positive alert on the vehicle."

When deputies searched the truck, they discovered a wooden crate on the back that contained around 220 pounds of marijuana, the Clayton County Sheriff said.

The driver, identified as Mario Pereina Escobedo, was charged with trafficking marijuana, failure to maintain lane, and distracted driving.

He's now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.