Deputies shoot man during confrontation at Coweta County home

A man has been taken to the hospital after officials say he was shot by deputies during a confrontation in Coweta County overnight.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home on Hawthorne Drive shortly before midnight after reports of a family dispute.

When the deputies arrived at the home, officials say a man barricaded himself inside a bedroom and threatened to shoot the responding officers.

As deputies opened the bedroom door, the man reportedly "advanced toward them with a weapon in hand," the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.

In response, the deputies fired shots, hitting the man at least once.

Medics took the man to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the man's name or current condition.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation into the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GBI.