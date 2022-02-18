Deputies searching for woman in Bartow County iPhone theft

article

Bartow County deputies are hoping someone can identify a woman accused of stealing multiple iPhones from a T-Mobile store.

Officials say on Tuesday, Feb. 9, deputies were called to the store on the 800 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in response to a theft.

At the scene, the manager told deputies that a woman had entered the store and was looking at the cell phones on display.

While employees were helping other customers, the manager heard a loud click that sounded like the woman was unplugging the phones from the alarms.

Deputies say the woman was seen by a customer running away from the store. After she got away, a manager found two phones were missing.

Investigators shared security camera footage of the woman and said that she left in a black Honda Accord with front-end damage.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6027.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE