Deputies searching for suspects in violent Rockdale County home invasion

Deputies in Rockdale County need your help finding two suspects in an armed home invasion and car theft.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at a home on the north side of the county on Nov. 9.

Investigators say the two suspects assaulted and tied up the 72-year-old homeowner and burglarized his home.

To make things worse, the suspects loaded up the stolen items into the victim's vehicle before driving off, deputies said.

The vehicle was later involved in a hit and run at Georgia Highway 20 and Hi Roc Road. By the time law enforcement officers were on the scene, the two men had vanished.

Officials described the suspects as "average-sized white males" who had covered their faces.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Rockdale County investigators at 770-278-8157 or Crime Stoppers at 770-278-8188.