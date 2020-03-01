Deputies searching for missing Paulding County teenager

Deputies need your help finding a missing teenager from Paulding County.

Officials say 14-year-old Alivia Price was last seen in the area of Garmon Road off of Ridge Road and Nebo Road on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Price is described as a white female who's 5'3" and 115 pounds. She has blondish-brown hair and green eyes. Publish

This is not the first time that Price has gone missing in February. She was previously reported missing on Feb. 17 and was found the next day.

If you have any information that could help deputies, please call 911, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010, or the Paulding County Non-Emergency Line at 770-445-2117.