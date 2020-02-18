Officials locate missing Paulding County teen

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office have located a teenager who had been missing for over half a day.

Investigators said Olivia Price, 14, was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. in the area of Garmon Road. She was wearing black sweat pants and a white t-shirt with "Hello Kitty" on it.

Price is described as a white female who's 5'3" and 115 pounds. She has blondish-brown hair and green eyes.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., officials confirmed with FOX 5 that Price has been found.