Deputies searching for missing Paulding County 13-year-old

Paulding County officials need your help finding this runaway 13-year-old.

Officials say 13-year-old Mikah Wilson was last seen Saturday in the area of Davis Mill Road.

Officials described Wilson as being 5-foot-2-inches tall with a weight of 143 pounds.

If you have any information that can help, please contact Paulding County officials at 770-445-2117.