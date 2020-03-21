Deputies searching for missing Dawson County 14-year-old girl

Georgia deputies need your help finding a Dawson County teenager who has been missing for over half a day.

Haylee Dingler has been missing since Friday night.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Haylee Dingler was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday.

Haylee is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights.

She was last seen wearing a Lynard Skynard shirt, black shorts, and red Vans shoes.

If you have any information that could help police find Haylee safe, please call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3535.