Deputies search for man who threatened neighbors with pistol when his dog nearly attacked them

Law enforcement officials are searching for an angry dog owner they said threatened neighbors with a pistol after his dog nearly attacked them.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office shared images of a man they said pulled out a gun and threatened people after his dog was aggressive to homeowners on Electric Dam Road at around 6 p.m. on April 6.

Police said the unidentified man apparently brandished an "AR-15 style" pistol

Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3047 or send us a message with the Paulding Sheriff App.

