Deputies search for missing 60-year-old Paulding County man

article

Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old Paulding County man.

George Anthony Rowe was last seen on Dec. 12 around 9:30 a.m., the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is known to drive a white 2017 Ford Fusion with Georgia tag CJA8612.

Rowe works in the Atlanta area and investigators said his vehicle was last seen in the area of Thornton Road and Maxham Road.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____