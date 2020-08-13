Deputies say suspected impaired driver dead after pursuit in Coweta County

A man is dead after trying to flee from Newnan police during a pursuit early Thursday morning.

Newnan police said they spotted a 2002 Dodge Ram striking and driving against the curb while driving along Greenville Street just after midnight Thursday morning. Police said they attempted to pull over the driver, later identified by deputies as Rafael Jevon Minniefield, of the pickup truck on suspicion of impaired driving, but the driver turned off the lights and attempted to flee the area.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office joined Newnan police in the pursuit as the truck speed along at more than 95 mph with its lights out. The truck shot past a red light at the Interstate 85 exchange, deputies said.

Just before reaching the Moreland city limits, deputies were able to perform a PIT maneuver, sending the truck spinning into a nearby pasture.

Deputies said Minniefield was ejected and officers quickly began to render first aid until EMTs arrive. Minniefield was rushed to the hospital, but deputies said he was dead upon arrival.

Investigators said took suspected ecstasy, marijuana and a large amount of cash into evidence from the truck.