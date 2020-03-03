Deputies: Paulding County 14-year-old missing for almost a week

Deputies in Paulding County need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

Deputies need your help finding 14-year-old Kristen Jamia Eady.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Kristen Jamia Eady was last seen on Feb. 27 around Jane Harris Road.

Officials believe that Easy may be traveling toward Alabama.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement safely find Kristen, please call 911 or your local law enforcement.