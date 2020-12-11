Deputies: Man wanted for firing shots at law enforcement captured

article

Coweta County deputies say they have captured a dangerous fugitive who fired shots at law enforcement earlier this week.

Deputies say a Coweta County SWAT team along with U.S. Marshals raided a home there this morning and fired tear gas after Tommy Hill refused to come out and surrender.

He was eventually discovered hiding in a closet in the home.

Hill was also wanted in Heard County for shooting a man last Sunday.

