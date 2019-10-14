Deputies: Man trying to get into home flees after seeing doorbell cam

Deputies in Carroll County are hoping to find a man seen in home surveillance video.

The video was taken on Oct 14 around 5:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Van Wert Road. Carroll County deputies said the man approached the front of the home and attempted to gain entry. When he saw there was a doorbell camera, he left the property.

Deputies said the man was wearing a bandana around his neck which they believe to disguises his face once inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jeremy McCormick at 770-830-5916.