Deputies: Man caught on camera trying to use stolen debit card

article

Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in an auto break-in in Coweta County.

Officials say on Aug. 8, a group of suspected broke into a vehicle parked at the Summitt YMCA on the 1700 block of E Hwy 34 and stole multiple debit cards.

One suspect tried to use one of the cards and was caught on a security camera.

Deputies shared a photo of the man, who was seen wearing a black mask, glasses and a "Pro Circuit" T-shirt.

If you have any information that could help to identify the suspect, call investigators at 770-253-1508.