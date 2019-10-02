Deputies hold blood drive in soldier's honor

It took 68 units of blood to save the life of Staff Sgt. Justin Lascek after he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan. He lost both his legs, but not the will to survive. He is now recovering at Walter Reed Medical Hospital.

Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office hosted a blood drive to celebrate Lascek's recovery and to put a spotlight on the constant need for blood donations.

Lascek's mother Dianne Hoffman was moved to hear was law enforcement was doing in his honor in order to boost the blood supply in metro Atlanta.

"Blood donation is the most important thing for everyone. No one realizes how important it is until it's needed," she said.

Hoffman says she's grateful blood donors in Gwinnett are doing what they can to help others who suffer a traumatic injury and need a critical transfusion of blood, just like her son did just a few months ago.

"Six and a half months after the blast, he walked out and he's home," she said.

Cathy Henry donated in honor of Justin and her own son, who was recently injured in an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

"I said 'OK, I'll be there. I'll donate.' If it's gonna support our men and women in the military, I'm in," Henry said.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said dozens of civilians and deputies donated blood in honor of Staff Sgt. Lasceck.

Many of those donors also took time out to thank his mother for his service.