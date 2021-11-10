Deputies: Georgia sexual assault suspect caught at California traffic stop

article

California deputies have arrested a Georgia fugitive who has been on the run after being accused of crimes in Douglas County.

Officials tell FOX 5 that on Monday at around 12:30 p.m., deputies in Needles, California stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40.

After speaking to the driver, 80-year-old Villa Rica Jack Holley, the deputies conducted a records check and found that Holley was a fugitive out of Georgia.

According to investigators, Holley had been charged with lewd acts with a minor and aggravated sexual assault.

Deputies placed Holley in custody. In their search of his car, they say they found a loaded handgun and money.

Holley is currently in the Colorado River Station Jail pending a court hearing.

