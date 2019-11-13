Deputies: Fired barber arrested after stealing from donation box for young patients

A woman accused of stealing donations made to help young hospital patients from her old job is now in custody, Coweta County deputies say.

Investigators had been looking for Tammy Jones since Sept. 17. That's when they say surveillance cameras caught her breaking into The Barber Shop at Newnan around 11:30 p.m. and leaving with $280 in donations.

Deputies say the video shows Jones walking out of the shop with her several items including a donation box. The shop had been collecting money for Joey's Toy Box.

"It feels like a violation because that was for a charity," says Don Collins, the shop owner. "We had been collecting for it for about seven weeks."

Collins tells FOX 5 Jones worked for him previously. He fired her after days before the theft.

Collins believes Jones used a copy of a key to get into the building.

Workers at the shop replaced the stolen money.

Deputies have not said how Jones was arrested but did thank residents for sharing tips and information.