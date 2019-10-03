Deputies find hidden drugs and cash under the hood

Deputies in Coweta County say they found illegal drugs and cash in a hidden compartment under the hood of a car they stopped on I-85. Two people are under arrest.

Brent Creekmore and Kasey Kleps

Several big moments in a row were captured on camera. First, the discovery under the hood of a large bottle of pills. Then deputies taking Brent Creekmore and Kasey Kleps into custody. Then the surprising discovery of $28,000 in cash in a hidden compartment. Deputies say they found another $2,000 on Creekmore when they searched him.

Sergeant Jeff Bugg tells FOX 5 that both Creekmore and Kleps face drug charges.

Sergeant Bugg says he also found 22 grams of marijuana and 6 grams of mushrooms in a makeup bag belonging to Kleps. He says the pill bottle contained more than 150 pills of different drugs.

Sergeant Bugg says he had pulled over the car on I-85 because the driver, Kleps, was weaving. The pair said they were tired from traveling straight through from Virginia to Houston.

Both Brent Creekmore and Kasey Kleps are being held in the Coweta County jail.