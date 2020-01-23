Deputies: Burglary suspect crashes into bank, gas station

A burglary suspect has been arrested after crashing into several buildings in Jefferson County Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a man burglarized a gas station and bank near Coal Mine and Kipling Dr. by driving a minivan into the buildings.

Investigators said the 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody while carrying stolen items from the gas station back to his vehicle at Chase Bank.