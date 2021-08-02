Deputies: Baby dies after woman takes drugs, falls sleep in bathtub

article

Deputies in Coweta County said they arrested a woman accused of killing a child after falling asleep in a bathtub with him.

Officials said Anslie Brantley faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children after she was arrested in Alamo, Georgia, and moved to Coweta County. She's accused of passing out in a drug-induced sleep while holding a baby in a bathtub.

Deputies said they answered a call of an unresponsive child on June 9 at a home on Lassiter Road.

A witness told police they tried to talk to Brantley, who was in the bathroom, after returning home from a store.

The witness said they couldn't understand Brantley and she stayed in the bathroom for "some time."

An incident report says Brantley discovered her baby was not breathing and started yelling. Someone in the house attempted to resuscitate the baby.

The baby went to Piedmont Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Brantley was booked by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

